Michigan QB Transfer Joe Milton Attended An SEC Spring Game Today

Joe Milton, a starter for the Michigan Wolverines in 2020, is on the move. He has been heavily rumored to be heading to Tennessee football as a transfer, and today he saw what the Volunteers have to offer in person.

Milton appeared in five of six games for the struggling Wolverines last season. He passed for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interception, and ran for 109 yards and a score. Cade McNamara would replace him late in the season.

While it was an up-and-down year, he was far from the only problem for Michigan, and showed some serious flashes, especially early in the season. Now, he’ll look to start for a second Power Five team, potentially the Vols. While he hasn’t officially committed yet, despite reports that he is UT-bound, he was on campus today.

On Instagram, Joe Milton tagged his location as Knoxville, Tennessee. The Vols held their first spring game under new head coach Josh Heupel this afternoon.

Michigan transfer QB Joe Milton is in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/h6Z6T4TWBR — Landon Raby (@lambo_raby10) April 24, 2021

Quarterback was a major theme during the game, as Milton watched on from the sideline. Hendon Hooker, the former Virginia Tech starter and another big transfer addition for the Vols, was 10-for-14 for 111 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Harrison Bailey was 12-for-15 for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Brian Maurer went 9-for-15 for 171 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Heupel said his quarterback group has “come a long ways in 15 days,” and that he is excited for his growth. All indications are that he’ll be adding another veteran to that group in the near future.

[Knoxville News Sentinel]