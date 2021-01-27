Josh Heupel Outlines His Goal With Tennessee Football Program

It is now Josh Heupel’s job to do what Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley, Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt could not: make Tennessee football an elite program again.

Heupel was hired as the new head coach of the Vols earlier this morning. He comes to Rocky Top after going 28-8 over three seasons at UCF.

In his opening press conference, Heupel preached the need for the current group of Vols players to come together as a family.

He also outlined his goals for the program, and laid out what his players can expect.

“You chose this university for the right reasons. You have the chance to be an elite football program. The tradition says it should be. It’s our job to get it back to that level. You’re gonna get an elite education and be in one of the best communities in college football … there’s not a better atmosphere in college football. Can’t wait to walk out next season, post COVID-19, and hear Rocky Top being played as we run out … Trust me, our leadership, who I’m going to bring in. Give us a chance for our family to become connected. Let’s have fun together. Work hard, but have fun together and compete.”

Throughout his coaching career, Heupel has always been able to engineer explosive offenses. If he can do that in Knoxville, it will be the quickest way to get Tennessee back to prominence.

The Vols have had losing seasons in eight of the last 13 campaigns since they last won 10 games back in 2007. That was also the last time the program won the SEC East, so Heupel has his work cut out for him.

