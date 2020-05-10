Kaidon Salter is a four-star prospect in the 2021 class with NFL-caliber talent and scholarship offers from all of the Power Five conferences. But now he’s made his college choice.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Salter announced that he is committing to University of Tennessee. The Vols were one of 11 schools that made his final cut early last month.

247Sports rates Salter as the No. 280 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country, and the No. 43 prospect from the state of Texas.

In an interview with GoVols247, Salter revealed that he felt he knew Tennessee was the right one after he took his visit in March. Nevertheless, he still added ten other schools from all of the Power Five conferences to his list several weeks later.

“I think as soon as we left that school,” Salter said. “My parents had that mindset of, that’s where they wanted me to go.”

Salter is the first quarterback in what is increasingly looking like a historic recruiting class for Tennessee.

The Vols’ 2021 recruiting class currently ranks No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC, according to 247Sports. Their 21 recruits are the most by any program in the nation, and are more than Florida and LSU combined.

Jeremy Pruitt is having an incredible recruiting season right now. We’ll see if he can keep his team on top of the SEC recruiting mountain when all is said and done.