Former 4-Star Tennessee QB Announces Transfer Decision

Kaidon Salter was expected to be a centerpiece of Tennessee football‘s 2021 recruiting class. After just a few months on campus, he was dismissed from the team, and now has a new home.

In June, Salter was one of two Vols arrested for marijuana possession. It was his second incident on campus since March, and led to his dismissal from the program.

Now, he’s heading to a program that has built itself on high-level transfers like Salter. He’s joining Hugh Freeze‘s program at Liberty. According to Matt Zenitz, he’s already enrolled at the school.

247Sports had Kaidon Salter ranked No. 155 in the 2021 recruiting class and No. 18 among quarterbacks in the class.

Ex-Tennessee QB Kaidon Salter is transferring to Liberty and has already enrolled, sources tell @on3sports. Had some off-field trouble at Tennessee but adds another talented QB to Hugh Freeze’s roster at Liberty. Was one of the top-ranked QBs in the 2021 recruiting class. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) July 12, 2021

The Cedar Hill, Texas native was the No. 25 ranked player from that state. He committed to Tennessee in May 2020. Just over a year later, and he’s heading to become the newest Liberty Flame.

The ever-controversial Freeze has turned Liberty into a very successful independent program at the FBS level. He’s 18-6 with the program, which took him on after his scandal-ridden ouster from Ole Miss, with back-to-back Cure Bowl victories.

Last season, Liberty went 10-1, with wins at Syracuse and Virginia Tech, and an overtime win in the Cure Bowl over undefeated Coastal Carolina, in one of the most thrilling games of the season. The team’s lone loss came against No. 21 NC State, 15-14.

Freeze’s offense is led by another high-profile SEC transfer in former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis.