Kickoff Time For Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Is Set

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 15, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Georgia and Tennessee are less than two weeks away from a colossal showdown in Athens.

Both teams are undefeated, with Georgia holding down the No. 1 spot in the AP poll and Tennessee slotting in at No. 3. With so much at stake, this game is tailor-made to be the SEC's "Game of the Week" on November 5.

Now, it has officially been given that designation. The Vols and Bulldogs will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Both Georgia and Tennessee have to avoid getting knocked off this weekend though in order to make sure that their matchup keeps its luster.

The Bulldogs take on rival Florida in their annual afternoon clash in Jacksonville, while the Vols will host No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night.

For the sake of awesome college football story lines, let's hope both teams win and roll into November 5 with undefeated records.