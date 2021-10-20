Kirk Herbstreit Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee Fan Behavior

Plenty of college football analysts have weighed in on the Tennessee fans who threw objects onto the field at Neyland Stadium last Saturday. On Monday, it was Kirk Herbstreit’s turn.

On an episode of the ESPN College Football Podcast, Herbstreit called the incident “an embarrassment” for Tennessee.

While he made sure not to condemn the entire fanbase, he lambasted those Vol supporters who hurled debris at Ole Miss’ sideline and onto the field following a controversial call late in Tennessee’s 31-26 loss.

“I get hating the former Tennessee head coach, Lane Kiffin,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. “I’m OK with booing and being upset, if that’s what you need to do. I’d rather see you just cheer your team on. But throwing things on the field — just an embarrassment for Tennessee, Vol nation. And, again, this is a minority of fans. It’s not all the Tennessee fans. But it’s enough to make you go, ‘Really? Like, what are we doing throwing objects on the field at a college football game?’ “I just thought it was embarrassing for their brand. I have a lot of friends — living in Nashville, there are a lot of Tennessee fans that are heartbroken, really, and humiliated because a few embarrassed that brand. So I feel bad for Tennessee. They lost the game. But I feel really bad a few of their fans embarrassed the Tennessee fanbase.”

Because of the outburst, Tennessee was fined $250,000 by the SEC and ordered to try to identify and punish any individuals who were caught on tape throwing objects.

“The disruption of Saturday night’s game is unacceptable and cannot be repeated on any SEC campus,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Monday. “Today’s actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and review of alcohol availability. We will use this opportunity to reemphasize to each SEC member the importance of providing a safe environment even with the intensity of competition that occurs every week.”

Tennessee resumes its season on the road at Alabama this Saturday. The Vols will be back at Neyland again on November 13 when they host top-ranked Georgia.