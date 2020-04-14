Lane Kiffin Has Major Praise For Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt

Lane Kiffin and Jeremy Pruitt overlapped at Alabama in 2016, as Nick Saban’s offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively. Both have also been head coaches at Tennessee.

Kiffin’s stint in Knoxville was infamous and brief. Coming off of two years as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, the former Pete Carroll USC assistant took the job at Tennessee in 2009. After one 7-6 season, he jumped at the chance to take over for Carroll as head coach at USC, leaving some serious disappointment and resentment in his midst.

Pruitt has taken a more workmanlike approach at Tennessee so far. After a 5-7 first season, the Vols bounced back in a big way to go 8-5 last season, after a brutal 2-5 start, led off by a loss to Georgia State. There is definite progress being made in Knoxville.

Kiffin, now entering his first season as head coach at Ole Miss, is pretty impressed. “He’s one of the hardest working guys in the country,” he said of Jeremy Pruitt during an appearance on 99.1 The Sports Animal with John and Jimmy. “It takes a little time. I know everything wasn’t perfect at first. It was good to see the end of last season end so well and them play so well.”

Lane Kiffin and Jeremy Pruitt have shared a pair of common opponents over the last two years, with Kiffin at FAU. In 2018, Tennessee beat the Charlotte 49ers 14-3. They went on to beat Kiffin’s Owls in the 2018 season finale, 27-24.

The following season, both teams blew out UAB. Tennessee won 30-7 in early November, over a month before Kiffin’s Owls beat the Blazers for the Conference USA Championship 49-7. As a result, Kiffin got a look at the Vols’ progression year over year as he scouted those common opponents. He came away impressed.

“I told him when I saw him, we played somebody or I had seen his team play someone we were playing or something in the last two years. But, what a difference in just a year in what he had done changing the roster and getting players better. The future is very bright there.”

Kiffin had the chance to face his former team every year as Alabama’s OC, with Tennessee serving as the Tide’s cross-division opponent. Now, at Ole Miss, they won’t face off very often, though the two do draw each other in 2021. That game in Knoxville, Kiffin’s first as an opposing head coach at his former school, will be extremely interesting.

