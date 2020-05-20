Lane Kiffin’s Tweet About Tennessee Fans Is Going Viral

On Tuesday night, current Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin sent a tweet that quickly went viral after it hit Twitter.

It all started with Dan Katz, aka Big Cat, of Barstool Sports playing a college football video game. In the game, he coached and played for Texas Tech.

However, after just one season with the Red Raiders, he decided to leave the Big 12 for the SEC. He chose Tennessee as his next coaching gig.

That drew an incredible response from Kiffin, who suggested he stay at Tennessee for longer than one year. “Don’t leave after one year, they don’t take that very well,” Kiffin said on Twitter.

Kiffin coached the Volunteers for just one season, departing on not-so-great terms with the Tennessee fanbase.

After he accepted the job in 2009, the former Oakland Raiders coach left after leading the Volunteers to a 7-6 season. Kiffin left Tennessee to become the head coach at USC after Pete Carroll left to become the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Tennessee fans weren’t very pleased with Kiffin’s decision to leave after just one season. At least he can laugh about it now.

Kiffin most recently coach at FAU, where he racked up a 26-13 record over three seasons. After going 11-3 in 2019, the SEC came calling once again.

He inked a deal with Ole Miss, becoming the latest head coach of the Rebels.