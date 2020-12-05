Look: CBS Makes Embarrassing Mistake During SEC Game

Not even major networks like CBS Sports are perfect when it comes to college football broadcast. CBS made a major mistake during Saturday’s SEC showdown between Florida and Tennessee.

Fans are frustrated with CBS this college football season. Commentator Gary Danielson has made plenty of blunders, which isn’t too uncommon. In fact, he’s been off his game for a few years now.

This time, it was CBS’ graphics team that messed up. On the game’s first play, the network listed Tennessee’s down and distance as first and 69. Obviously, it was inaccurate.

CBS has plenty of work to do to get things cleaned up. But can you blame the network? It’s been a difficult year. Still, this is brutal.

Luckily, Florida and Tennessee don’t have to worry about CBS’ latest blunders. The Florida Gators lead Tennessee 17-7 at the half.

The No. 6 Gators are still clinging onto their playoff hopes, but they’ll need a bit of help. Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M have a leg up on Florida. The Aggies, in particular, have the head-to-head advantage.

In reality, Florida controls its own destiny. Win out, including a win over Alabama in the SEC Championship game, and the Gators are getting into the playoff.

But Florida can’t worry about potential scenarios right now. The Gators need to take care of business on Saturday afternoon.

CBS, meanwhile, needs to clean up its act. The network made a major error on Saturday.