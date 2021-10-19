Look: Eli Manning Trolls Peyton Over Tennessee’s Behavior

How Tennessee fans behaved during the Ole Miss game last Saturday isn’t exactly a laughing matter. Eli Manning, however, joked about it via Twitter on Tuesday.

Hundreds of Tennessee fans threw objects onto the field during the Ole Miss game on Saturday after getting frustrated with the officials. It was one of the uglier scenes we’ve seen within the college football world in years.

One of the objects thrown onto the field was a golf ball. It actually wound up hitting Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Eli thinks Peyton did it.

Eli posted a picture of Peyton in a Tennessee polo and visor holding a golf club on Tuesday. This is a pretty good troll, if we’re being honest.

That’s pretty good. But Tennessee fan’s behavior was no laughing matter.

It’s very fortunate no one got hurt at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night, especially Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss head coach was hit with a golf ball in the closing moments of the game. Fortunately, he walked away unhurt.

At least Eli and Peyton Manning can joke about it. It’s all the better Eli’s Ole Miss Rebels came out on top on Saturday night. Tennessee put up a good fight, but couldn’t take advantage of a late-game scoring opportunity.

There’s no doubt Eli will continue to bug Peyton about the Rebels’ win. It’s what brothers do.