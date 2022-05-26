Look: Fan Goes Viral During SEC Baseball Tournament

Auburn has been eliminated from the SEC Baseball Tournament, as the No. 5 seed Tigers fell to No. 12 Kentucky in the first round.

One Auburn fan decided to stick around at the tournament and take in an Alabama game, though.

However, he was not wearing Auburn colors. Instead, he was wearing some Tennessee gear. The Volunteers are the No. 1 seed and a College World Series favorite.

The fan's reason: "I just hate Alabama."

"Jeff is all of us! Welcome to Big Orange Country Jeff!" one Tennessee fan tweeted.

You have to respect college rivalries.

The SEC Baseball Tournament will continue on ESPN's network throughout the week.