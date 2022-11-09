Look: Former Tennessee Quarterback Trying To Jinx TCU After Georgia Loss

Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge calls a play against Penn State in the Outback Bowl Jan. 1, 2007 in Tampa. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge put his foot in his mouth with his tweet last week arguing that playing at Georgia is "overrated."

Ainge called Sanford Stadium "not that loud" and "definitely not intimidating." This year's Vols team would probably disagree after losing 27-13 to Georgia on Saturday.

The loss dropped UT from No. 1 to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee needs to win out, and have fourth-ranked TCU drop a game in order to move back into the top four.

In order to do his part in ensuring that happens, Ainge was willing to poke fun at himself as he attempted to "jinx" the Horned Frogs this morning.

"Texas fans don’t know how to be loud," Ainge tweeted. "I bet it will be a nice non-hostile environment for TCU to get a win. Horned Frogs will be just fine in Austin!"

For Tennessee's sake, hopefully Ainge's prediction about TCU goes better than the one he made about his alma mater.

TCU and Texas will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday night in Austin. Tennessee, meanwhile, will look to bounce back and pick up a win over Missouri at home at noon.