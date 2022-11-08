Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers looks to throw against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens.

On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win.

"They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky So We Took Off They Top," Brinson captioned it, making reference to Tennessee's "Rocky Top" theme song.

In a since-deleted comment, Hooker fired back, saying ""we gone see about it next go around."

Presumably, Hooker was referring to the possibility of both Georgia and Tennessee getting into the College Football Playoff and meeting up there.

However, Brinson took it to mean Hooker was talking about a rematch next season, to which he responded by taking a couple of shots at Hooker's age.

"Unc, you old as shi, we not finna see y'all again," Brinson said.

Hooker turns 25 in January and is in his sixth college season. If he wants another shot at Georgia, it seems like this year's College Football Playoff would be the only chance for him to get one.

An 11-1 Tennessee team might be able to sneak into the CFP, depending on what other teams do. We'll learn more about what the committee thinks of the Vols after Saturday's loss when the updated playoff rankings are unveiled later tonight.