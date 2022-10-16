Look: Here's Where Tennessee Fans Reportedly Plan On Taking Neyland Stadium Goalpost

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: The Tennessee Volunteers fans coordinate to checker Neyland during the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

The Neyland Stadium goal posts are on the move throughout Knoxville this Saturday night.

Tennessee fans took the stadium goal posts while rushing the field following the Volunteers' thrilling 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama this evening.

Fans aren't just leaving the goal posts lying on the ground, though.

Tennessee fans reportedly plan on dumping the goal posts in the Tennessee River.

"Tennessee fans have torn down the goalposts and are removing them from Neyland Stadium, reportedly to dump them in the Tennessee River...," said SuperWest Sports.

Here's another video of Tennessee fans taking the goal posts out of the stadium, courtesy of 247Sports' Josh Pate:

The goal posts go marching on.

It looks like the fans are indeed planning on dumping the goal posts in the Tennessee River.

We are positive there will be more pictures and videos to come from Knoxville this Saturday night.