Look: Jenny Dell Has Special Gift For Josh Heupel After Tennessee Upsets Alabama

BOSTON - MARCH 12: NESN reporter Jenny Dell checks her hair as she gets ready to do a standup on the parquet floor at the conclusion of the Celtics-Knicks game. The Boston Celtics hosted the New York Knicks in an NBA regular season game at the TD Garden. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell gave Tennessee coach Josh Heupel a perfect gift after the Volunteers upset No. 3 Alabama this Saturday night.

As Dell began her postgame interview on the field, she handed the Tennessee head coach a box of cigars. Better yet, it was wrapped in white and orange wrapping paper.

A perfect touch, and it's why Dell is one of the best in the business.

"Jenny Dell handing Coach Josh Heupel a box of cigars was a nice touch," said RedditCFB.

"Jenny Dell gave Heupel a cigar box. Amazing," wrote Barstool Sports.

An incredibly thoughtful gift from Jenny Dell, who clearly came prepared.

Heupel shared his thoughts with her after the game"

“It’s about this team, our former players, our fans. We know what this means. That’s why I’m lighting a cigar tonight,” Heupel said.

Go crazy, Knoxville.