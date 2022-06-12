Look: Lane Kiffin Had A Message For Tennessee Fans Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin definitely enjoyed the results of today's NCAA baseball super regionals.

While top-ranked Tennessee was stunningly eliminated by Notre Dame, Ole Miss shutout Southern Miss to advance to the College World Series.

The Rebels didn't even finish the regular season with a winning record in SEC play, but they are heading to Omaha while the Vols' season is over.

Kiffin took time out to troll Tennessee fans for their loss today, two days after he trolled them for throwing objects onto the field to protest a call.

"Awesome thanks for asking!" Kiffin wrote in response to a Vols fan asking about his son Knox. "We are watching @OleMissBSB advance to the @CWSOmaha! What are you guys today in Knoxville?"

Kiffin and the Rebels beat Tennessee head-to-head on the gridiron last fall. That was the game in which Vols fans through garbage onto the field at Neyland Stadium and one spectator hit Kiffin with a golf ball.

They won't play this fall, so Tennessee fans won't be able to have a chance at getting revenge against their former head coach.