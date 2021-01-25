Look: Lane Kiffin Responds To Joke About Tennessee Job

You knew Lane Kiffin was going to see–and comment on–the fake “report” going around the internet today saying he’s returning to Tennessee.

Kiffin’s one actual season as the Vols’ head coach did not end well, and he left Knoxville having burned plenty of bridges. However, that didn’t stop one prominent college football writer to suggest Tennessee “kick the tires” on bringing Kiffin back.

We don’t anticipate them doing that, even if there was a prank “report” from the Tennessee 247 site today saying that Kiffin was leaving Ole Miss to come back and coach the Vols. That would be the early stunner of the decade if it happened.

In a Twitter response, Kiffin admitted he saw the fake report and had an actual laugh about it.

I actually just was 😂 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 25, 2021

Reportedly, there are some Vols fans who are willing to forgive and forget when it comes to Kiffin. However, they’re just wasting their time if they’re truly hoping he’ll come back.

The next time Tennessee fans will see Lane Kiffin is when he takes his team into Neyland Stadium next fall.

In his first season at Ole Miss, Kiffin went 5-5 with a win over Indiana in the Outback Bowl. The morning of that game, the 45-year-old signed a lucrative contract extension with the school.