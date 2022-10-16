Look: Neyland Stadium Goalpost Officially Dumped In Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 06: A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers taking the field before the start of their game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on October 6, 2007 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A Neyland Stadium goalpost has officially found a new home this Saturday night.

Fans tore down the stadium goalposts after Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49 this evening.

While fans stormed the field, they tore down the goal posts. The fans didn't just leave them there, though.

A battalion of fans marched the goalpost all the way to the Tennessee River; it's new home. Here's the official video:

"The goal post has been thrown in the river," said Pardon My Take.

What a night in Knoxville. It's party central.

Tennessee fans deserve this after so many years of misery. The Volunteers have finally taken down Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. The season isn't over, though.

The storied SEC program now has to ensure it doesn't let up next weekend vs. TN-Martin. Tennessee also has remaining games vs. Kentucky, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

For tonight, though, the Volunteers are going to keep celebrating like it's '98.