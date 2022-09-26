Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 01: Fans pack the stands to support their teams as the Mississippi Rebels face the Tennessee Volunteers on October 1, 2005 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years.

ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere.

"It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This Morning” Monday. “I know we probably overuse those types of words, but they camped out the night before to get places close to the set. It was a sea of people there who were hungry. They were ravenous for finding a way to beat the Gators.”

Tennessee built a 17-point fourth quarter lead thanks to quarterback Hendon Hooker's 461 yards of total offense and three touchdowns before hanging on to win 38-33.

"It was just a great morning and a lot of fun," Davis added of the pregame vibe. "Everyone was nice, and the signs were hilarious. It was fun."

With the victory, Tennessee moved to 4-0 on the season and finds themselves ranked No. 8 in the country in the AP poll.

It is the Vols' best ranking since 2006 and their first appearance in the top 10 since the 2016 season.