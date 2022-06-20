Look: Tennessee Baseball Trolled At College World Series

KNOXVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: Tennessee Volunteers meet in center field before game one of the NCAA Super Regionals between the Tennessee Volunteers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on June 10, 2022, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tennessee baseball is not at the College World Series in Omaha, but the Vols' SEC rivals haven't forgotten them.

The top-ranked team throughout the season, Tennessee was knocked out in the super regional by Notre Dame. The Irish pulling off the upset was a welcome sight for those who came to despise UT's brash, in-your-face, bat-flipping style.

Prior to today's two games in Omaha, Arkansas radio host Tye Richardson shared a photo of a cooler with "Free Voluntears" printed on the side and a picture of a crying Tennessee player attached to it.

Like we said, some people are really enjoying the Vols being home right now.

We're not sure who rigged up that display trolling Tennessee, but there are four SEC fan bases in Omaha, with Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas and Ole Miss still playing and the latter three programs in action today in particular.

Auburn is currently taking on Stanford, with Arkansas and Ole Miss facing off shortly after that game wraps up.