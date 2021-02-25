Look: Tennessee Baseball’s Home Run Celebration Is Going Viral

Last month, Dan Patrick alleged the Volunteers handed out money to college football recruits in an unconventional manner.

According to Patrick, members of the Tennessee staff handed money to recruits in McDonald’s bags. That’s right, a source reportedly told Patrick that the Volunteers would secretly hand money to recruits in fast food bags.

“I asked my source, I said ‘How did they get these assistant coaches on recruiting violations?’ And he said ‘Well, they put money into McDonald’s bags and gave them to the recruits when they came on campus.'”

Of course, the story got plenty of attention at the time. Tennessee even moved on from head coach Jeremy Pruitt and many of his assistant coaches after the news came out.

A month later, things seem to have calmed down on the Tennessee football front. However, the Volunteers baseball team decided to bring it back up again in wild fashion.

After a home run, the Volunteers celebrated with a McDonald’s bag.

No, really.

The Tennessee #Vols baseball team is using McDonald's bags as their home run prop this season. So perfect 😂 (via @JordanCrammer) pic.twitter.com/FQM0z1pSGM — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 25, 2021

It’s an interesting way to poke fun at your own university. Usually, this would be something we see from a rival team, but the Volunteers decided to make fun of themselves in the end.

In January, the Florida Gators found a win over the Tennessee men’s basketball team. Florida’s official Twitter account trolled Tennessee following the blowout win.

Who will be next?