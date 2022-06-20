Look: Tennessee Fans Furious With Ohio State Commitment

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Tennessee fans cheer during the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on September 20, 2008 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Ohio State outdueled Tennessee and others to land a commitment from five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on Monday.

The Vols were one of Tate's other reported finalists, having hosted the premier talent on an official visit back in April. UT fans seemed to have legitimate hope that the IMG Academy standout would be coming to Knoxville.

Instead, Tate is just the latest highly-rated wideout to commit to Ohio State, and some Vols supporters are taking out their frustrations on the internet.

To be fair, while Ohio State fans are enjoying these meltdowns, this isn't endemic to Tennessee diehards. Every major college football fanbase has had these moments in the past when things don't go their way.

But since Tennessee is currently going through it, Buckeye nation is going to enjoy drinking their tears for the rest of the day and in the near future.

One piece of consolation we can offer Vols fans is that their team still has a strong early contingent of 2023 commits, led by five-star quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava and a quartet of four-stars.