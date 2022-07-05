Look: Tennessee Makes Notable Change To Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 9: The band of the University of Tennessee Volunteers take the field and the bomber flys overhead before the game against the Air Force Academy Falcons on September 9, 2006 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

With the college football season a few months away, the Tennessee Volunteers have provided an update on their latest renovations for Neyland Stadium.

Earlier this year, Tennessee athletic director Danny White confirmed that a giant "VOLS" sign would be added to the stadium.

On Tuesday, the Volunteers posted a video of a construction crew putting together the new sign.

The overall design for this "VOLS" sign is vastly different from the original one. It appears the colors and frames have been upgraded.

Each box has a white letter with an orange background. The actual frames are black though.

Check it out:

The responses to this video have been positive to say the least.

"Keep it there and never remove it again," a Tennessee fan replied.

"Neyland Stadium is going to look awesome after these renovations," a second fan wrote.

Tennessee's home opener is on Sept. 1 against Ball State.