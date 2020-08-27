Matt Leinart Names His ‘Dark Horse’ Team In The SEC

With no Pac-12 or Big Ten games to cover, FOX Sports analyst Matt Leinart has been boning up on his SEC football. And he now thinks there’s a serious dark horse contender in the conference.

In a recent edition of FOX College Football’s Big Noon Kickoff, Leinart declared that Tennessee could emerge as an SEC contender. He explained that their recent recruiting progress, experience on offense and overall athleticism to get them over the top. Leinart believes that if Tennessee can pull of just a few upsets, a “7-3 or 8-2” record could win them the SEC East.

“They’ve had two top 15 recruiting classes in the last couple of years, a quarterback back, a trio of RBs who are really talented,” Leinart said, via 247Sports. “We know they have a lot of speed and athleticism.

“This is a team loaded on both sides of the ball that returns a lot of starters and experiences. This is going to be the season where a 7-3 or 8-2 out of the east will go to the conference title game. I think Tennessee has a real shot if they can upset some teams and make a run for the SEC East.”

Tennessee certainly defied a lot of expectations last year. After starting the season 1-4, the Vols finished the season on a 6-game winning streak. They had wins over South Carolina, Kentucky and Missouri in the SEC East en route to beating Indiana in the Gator Bowl to finish 8-5.

As Matt Leinart mentioned, head coach Jeremy Pruitt has since put together some strong recruiting classes. Even if the Vols don’t contend in 2020, they might not be far off from challenging Georgia for SEC East dominance.

