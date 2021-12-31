CFB World Reacts To Wild Music City Bowl Between Purdue, Tennessee

On Thursday night, college football fans were in for a treat when Purdue and Tennessee stepped on the field.

The Volunteers dominated the early going in the Music City Bowl before the Boilermakers fired back. Tennessee opened a 21-7 lead over Purdue early, but the Boilermakers finished the first half on a 16-0 run to take a 23-21 lead into halftime.

The party was just getting started, though. Purdue opened a 38-31 victory with just under five minutes left to play.

Those five minutes produced a RIDICULOUS amount of points. Tennessee went right back down the field in one minute and 21 seconds with a touchdown of its own to knot the game at 38.

Purdue raced down the field in 40 seconds with a touchdown to take a 45-38 lead that stood for just over a minute before the Volunteers knotted the game at 45.

College football fans were loving the final five minutes of the showdown.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Please tell me everyone is watching this bowl game @MusicCityBowl 😳😮 — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 31, 2021

"You get a touchdown, you get a touchdown”@MusicCityBowl pic.twitter.com/ATxxJeeNla — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 31, 2021

Tennessee finally got a stop and had just under a minute for a potential game-winning drive. After driving just past midfield, the Volunteers struggled to get into good field goal range.

They had to settle for a 56-yard field goal attempt, which appeared to have the length, but it was just wide.

Time for overtime.