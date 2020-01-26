No. 1 RB Recruit Zachary Evans Enjoying Recruiting Visit

Five-star Zachary Evans, the top-rated running back in the 2020 class, took an official visit to Tennessee this weekend. It seems like things are going well.

Tennessee students painted the campus’ famous rock with the message“Zach Evans 2020, VFL.” Evans definitely took notice.

On his Instagram story, he posted a photo of the rock with the UT students’ recruiting pitch on it.

“They love tha kid here,” Evans wrote as a caption.

Top RB Zach Evans saw the rock painted for him during his @Vol_Football official visit pic.twitter.com/dbl8O02Vp5 — SI All-American (@SIAllAmerican) January 25, 2020

Evans originally signed with Georgia during the December Early Signing Period. However, he eventually asked the Bulldogs for a release from his NLI.

After obtaining his release, Evans has added an offer from Ole Miss and is hearing from a number of other programs as well. He is expected to sign with a school on National Signing Day, which is Wednesday, February 5.

Evans rushed for 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior at Houston (Tex.) North Shore High School. Over the last three seasons, he totaled 4,867 rushing yards and 76 rushing touchdowns.

Evans is the top senior in Texas and the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.