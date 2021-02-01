Paul Finebaum Was Asked If Josh Heupel Was ‘Best’ Tennessee Could Do

For better or for worse, the Josh Heupel era at Tennessee will begin in 2021.

The Volunteers hired the UCF head coach earlier this week amidst pending NCAA sanctions. Tennessee elected to fire Jeremy Pruitt, in what became a messy divorce, and will now try to go a different direction with Heupel at the helm.

Although a few Vols’ fans found the hire exciting, Paul Finebaum didn’t feel the same. The ESPN analyst expanded on his reaction comments in an appearance on “The Roundtable” WJOX-FM 94.5, by delineating why he felt lukewarm towards Heupel.

“It’s not the best they could have done,” Finebaum said. “It’s a convenient path. I firmly believe the new athletic director swung and missed a couple of times. Instead of having a protracted search that reminded people of the last time Tennessee went down this road, he looked at his phone and hit the shortcut button and there was Josh Heupel. (White) knew he could hire him. He knew he was good enough. He knew he was relatively clean, which is important. And he brought him in. These things always seem better as time goes on and fans begin to adapt. But unfortunately here, the program is not in good shape, understatement of the century. Josh Heupel didn’t win the press conference. In fact, we barely heard him at the press conference. And Tennessee is not in a lot better shape than they were a couple weeks ago when they were firing Jeremy Pruitt.”

Finebaum’s comments resonate with most Vols’ faithful around the nation. Although Heupel prolonged the success of Scott Frost at UCF, he certainly wasn’t the kind of accomplished coach that Tennessee hoped to get. After names like Hugh Freeze and P.J. Fleck were originally thrown around, the leader of the 6-4, 2020 Golden Knights leaves quite a bit to be desired.

Nonetheless, given the situation that Tennessee faces, Heupel was the best that could be done. He’ll inherit a troubled program and hope to pull off an unlikely Volunteers turnaround.