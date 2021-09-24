Paul Finebaum Calls 1 SEC Team “Pathetic” For Cancelling Game

The Tennessee Volunteers released their 2022 football schedule earlier this week, and fans quickly noticed that a scheduled game against Army had been changed to one against Akron. Paul Finebaum was not amused by the change in the slightest.

During a recent edition of his radio show, Finebaum admonished the Vols for paying Army to get off their schedule. He said that it’s a poor reflection on the program to cancel a game against a service academy. Finebaum said that it also shows that the Tennessee football program is “in a world of hurt.”

“I think it’s pathetic,” Finebaum said in response to an inquisitive caller, via 247Sports. “First of all, whenever you play a service academy I think it’s a tribute to your institution and it shows great respect for them. And if you don’t feel confident enough to beat a program like Army then your program’s in a world of hurt… I don’t want to see a game against Akron. It’s a waste of time.”

Knox News reported this week that Tennessee are taking a $100,000 loss to switch from Army to Akron. Tennessee was supposed to pay Army $1.4 million to play, but will instead pay $500,000 to cancel.

The Volts are instead paying Akron $1 million for next year’s game. The two programs agreed to the deal this past February.

Tennessee has canceled their 2022 home game against Army and will now host Akron instead on Sept. 17 (Week 3). — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) September 21, 2021

It’s no big secret that Tennessee have been in a bad place for the last few years. They’ve been bowl eligible just once in the past four years and went just 16-19 in three seasons under Jeremy Pruitt.

The Josh Heupel era is off to an okay start with a 2-1 record. But they’ve lost their only Power Five game so far.

Tennessee play No. 11 Florida this weekend and have a chance at their first win over the Gators in the Swamp in nearly two decades.

But unless they start getting some big wins over their biggest rivals, it’s going to be hard to take them seriously.

What do you think about Tennessee’s decision to remove Army from their schedule?