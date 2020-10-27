Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt

Over the weekend, the Tennessee Volunteers continued their losing streak against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama dominated from the opening whistle en route to a 48-17 win. For the Volunteers, it was the team’s third straight loss after dropping games to Georgia and Kentucky before thee loss to the Crimson Tide.

Following the game, head coach Jeremy Pruitt offered some optimism about the future of the Volunteers program. He noted the “gap” between Tennessee and Alabama, but suggested that gap was closing.

“I was the other sideline three years ago. You think I didn’t see that (gap)?” Pruitt said. “I can assure you that the gap is closing. It might not show on the scoreboard today, but the gap is closing.”

Well, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum saw those comments and wasn’t exactly thrilled. He criticized Pruitt for his optimism given the fact that Tennessee has lost three straight.

Here’s what Finebaum had to say, via 247Sports:

“The scoreboard is the only thing that matters. I have yet to see a lot of closing. Tennessee led Georgia at halftime, got blown out in the second half. Kentucky beat them. Kentucky. A team that has already lost to Ole Miss and Missouri. You don’t see them in the College Football Playoff race. Kentucky beat this team 34-7 at (home). Now Jeremy is losing by 31 and he’s trying to convince people the gap is closing. The gap isn’t closing one bit.”

It’s difficult to argue with Finebaum here, especially considering the Crimson Tide just blew out the Volunteers – again.

However, head coaches are notoriously optimistic about their programs, as they should be. Speaking negatively about their team wouldn’t do them any favors.

Next up for Tennessee is a must-win game against Arkansas.