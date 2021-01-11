Paul Finebaum: ‘All Signs’ Pointing To SEC Coach Getting Fired

It’s mid-January and most of the high-profile college football coaching changes have already been made. But ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes that one SEC head coach could be getting fired soon anyway.

Appearing on WJOX today, Finebaum was asked whether Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is safe heading into the offseason. Finebaum responded that “all signs” are indicating Pruitt is a goner.

“It’s seeming to be more unlikely by the day,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “That is a story that comes and goes off the radar screen like a bad storm. But all signs are pointing toward him heading toward the exit.”

The revelation from Finebaum is a bit of a surprise given recent comments from Vols athletics director Phillip Fulmer. Back in December, Fulmer seemed to indicate that Pruitt would be around for spring training.

Going 3-7 to finish the 2020 season after starting the year 2-0 and ranked No. 14 in the nation is hardly what Fulmer was expecting after Jeremy Pruitt and the team finished 8-5 last year.

Of course, the recent reports of an NCAA investigation into the program could have Fulmer changing his tune.

Pruitt is 16-19 as head coach at Tennessee and just 10-16 in the SEC. The fanbase is hardly rushing to defend their embattled head coach, especially given some of the high-profile firings these past few weeks.

Gus Malzahn, Tom Herman, Hugh Freeze and Bill O’Brien are all on the open market now. If there was ever an opportunity for the Vols to make an upgrade, now might be the time.

Has Jeremy Pruitt coached his final game in Knoxville?