Paul Finebaum Reacts To Crazy Tennessee Football Day

The Tennessee football program went into disarray on Monday as the Volunteers opted to fire head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The third-year head coach will leave Knoxville amidst the results of an internal investigation that uncovered recruiting violations. Pruitt seems to bear the brunt of the blame as Tennessee reportedly expressed as much in his termination letter.

“Your failures are likely to lead to significant penalties to the University and has jeopardized the eligibility of our student athletes,” the letter read according to David Ubben of The Athletic.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum became the latest to make his thoughts known during his show on Monday afternoon. He found himself utterly baffled at the day’s events at Tennessee.

“Just an absolutely staggering day on Rocky Top,” Finebaum said on Monday per Saturday Down South. “Listening to the Chancellor say some of the things she said about the head football coach at the University of Tennessee, Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired today. They didn’t try to manufacture kind words, parting of the ways, stepped down, flat out fired.”

Tennessee is moving on from Jeremy Pruitt as head coach. More details should come at a press conference at 3p ET, which we'll bring you live in the first segment of today's show. pic.twitter.com/uWPVQrQnQi — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 18, 2021

Finebaum joined the rest of the college football world that was stunned by the reports out of Knoxville on Monday. The analyst welcomed Tennessee grad Chris Low of ESPN.com to speak about the incidents that led to the whirlwind within the program.

“Now this shattering event, and it just seems like program can never get it right,” Finebaum said to Low. “I know that’s something that fans talk about at the end of a bar, but I ask you as a graduate, from a graduate, when are they ever going to get it right?”

Low answered by speaking about the concerning amount of turnover at Tennessee recently. The Volunteers seem to have cycled through not only head coaches, but chancellors, presidents and athletic directors at a rapid pace over the last few years.

“It’s staggering, the instability,” Low said.

That just about sums it up. Stay tuned for more news regarding the situation at Tennessee over the coming days.