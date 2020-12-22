It’s been a turbulent season for the Tennessee football program, and Jeremy Pruitt is receiving most of the blame.

The Volunteers continue to sink in mediocrity. The team finished its regular season last Saturday in a 34-13 defeat at the hands of No. 5 Texas A&M. The loss dropped Tennessee to 3-7 on the season.

Fast forward to Sunday and the Volunteers accepted an invite to the Liberty Bowl to take on West Virginia. It would’ve been an opportunity for Tennessee to try and salvage the season and gain momentum heading into 2021. But Pruitt and the Volunteers announced Monday afternoon they were opting out of the bowl game due to a spike in positive cases.

To make matters worse, Tennessee is undergoing an internal investigation over recruiting. Paul Finebaum isn’t so sure Pruitt will be back for the 2021 season because of alleged booster interference within the program, similar to that of the situation at Auburn.

“It seems like someone on the inside was or is out to get Jeremy Pruitt,” Finebaum said this week, via Saturday Down South. “I can’t tell you who it is, I really don’t, it’s a little fuzzy at the moment. It’s pretty legendary how deep and how far back it goes. So I think the Tennessee situation across the board is very fluid. I felt better about Jeremy Pruitt’s future on Sunday when the bowl was announced, and I felt worst about it yesterday when the bowl was scrapped. I realize why it was scrapped because of COVID issues, but it’s still a very tenuous situation and I don’t know where it’s going. But if that is the case, it really makes me feel sorry for Jeremy Pruitt because that’s a pretty dirty way to do something.”

Paul Finebaum clearly feels Tennessee football boosters – or someone within the program – is trying to get rid of Jeremy Pruitt.

There’s not a whole lot of evidence to back it up right now, though.

Either way, Pruitt’s future in Knoxville appears dire.