The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

Paul Finebaum looks on.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum is furious with the officials who worked the Music City Bowl last Thursday.

Tennessee and Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first.

The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-goal, Josh Heupel opted to go for the touchdown rather than kick the field goal. The runner appeared to get the ball over for a score, but the replay review ruled him down, short of the end-zone.

It was a pretty atrocious call by the officials. To make matters worse, Purdue went on to win the game. Finebaum thinks it was a complete “farce” of a game.

“I refuse to accept that Tennessee lost the game,” Finebaum said. “In my opinion, Tennessee won the game, and I’ve never said this before because I do not like to criticize officials, but I’m going to. The officials stole that game from Tennessee. Total farce.”

We’d have to agree. The Tennessee runner clearly crossed the goal line for a touchdown. We’re not sure how the officials messed up such a key call.

It’s all history now. Purdue will forever be known as the Music City Bowl champions.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.