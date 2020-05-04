Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Major Program Is ‘On The Cusp Of Returning To Power’

A lot of changes are coming to the SEC in 2020, but Paul Finebaum is paying close attention to one in particular.

In a Monday interview with WJOX radio, Finebaum spoke glowingly about the Tennessee Volunteers. The ESPN and SEC Network analyst was impressed by how well head coach Jeremy Pruitt has done on the recruiting trail.

Finebaum said that Tennessee is now getting the kinds of players that they’ve struggled to recruit in the past. Per 247Sports, the Vols rank No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC for the 2021 recruiting class.

“I think he has momentum,” Finebaum said. “He’s getting players that Tennessee has not gotten in a long time… I think he feels and senses the momentum, so he’s playing to it. No matter how you slice it, Jeremy Pruitt’s recruiting has been the story of this spring.”

But Finebaum wasn’t done. He went so far as to say that Tennessee is “on the cusp of returning to power”. Finebaum found that the Vols’ rivals openly criticizing his recruiting is a hint that he’s doing better than them.

“The reason why I’m convinced Tennessee is on the cusp of returning to power, is I’m hearing criticism from other schools, competing schools, from rivals, that he’s not doing that great,” Finebaum said. “I haven’t heard anybody mention Tennessee recruiting in so long — outside of a brief moment with Butch Jones and Lane Kiffin for about 20 minutes, you have to go back to the heyday of Phillip Fulmer. It is amazing.”

Tennessee’s recruiting class has moved up 15 spots in just 8 days. Something is brewing in Knoxville, so take cover. pic.twitter.com/i9KRwdSr2U — Landon Raby (@lambo_raby10) May 4, 2020

The Vols got off to a 2-5 start in 2019. By midseason, many people speculating that the school might release Pruitt after just one-and-a-half seasons.

But Pruitt and the Vols reeled off five straight regular season wins to reach the Gator Bowl, then topped Indiana in the Gator Bowl to finish 8-5.

With 18 recruits already in the fold – including several five-star prospects – maybe Finebaum is on to something.

Then again, Paul Finebaum is a Tennessee alum…