The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Peyton Manning Throws Out First Pitch At Baseball Game

Peyton Manning in a Tennessee hat watching a game.TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning is in Knoxville this weekend to catch fourth-ranked Tennessee baseball take on No. 1 Arkansas. The Volunteers honored their former star quarterback by letting him throw out Friday night’s first pitch.

We’ve seen plenty of bad first pitches over the years. Manning’s was as perfect as can be on Friday evening, though.

The 45-year-old Manning, despite donning slacks and a tucked-in button-up, delivered a fastball right down the middle.

Take a look.

Here’s another look, including an awesome applause from those in attendance.

The Volunteers couldn’t take down the Razorbacks Friday night in a 6-5 loss. But they bounced back in remarkable fashion on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the ninth, Tennessee’s Max Ferguson came to the plate with two runners already on-base and no outs. Ferguson took a 92-MPH fastball deep out to right field before it carried over the wall for a three-run walk-off homer.

It looks like Peyton Manning’s presence in Knoxville sparked a bit of luck for the Volunteers this afternoon. No. 4 Tennessee will go for the series win this evening when it hosts No. 1 Arkansas in game three.

Manning, meanwhile, appears to be enjoying retirement. He’s been in plenty of commercials, competed in celebrity golf events and got to throw out the first pitch at Tennessee’s game on Friday. Post-football life is certainly treating him well these past few years.

[SEC Network]


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.