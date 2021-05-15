Look: Peyton Manning Throws Out First Pitch At Baseball Game

Peyton Manning is in Knoxville this weekend to catch fourth-ranked Tennessee baseball take on No. 1 Arkansas. The Volunteers honored their former star quarterback by letting him throw out Friday night’s first pitch.

We’ve seen plenty of bad first pitches over the years. Manning’s was as perfect as can be on Friday evening, though.

The 45-year-old Manning, despite donning slacks and a tucked-in button-up, delivered a fastball right down the middle.

Take a look.

Here’s another look, including an awesome applause from those in attendance.

The first pitch from VFL Peyton Manning! pic.twitter.com/6s9RnmrPnA — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) May 14, 2021

The Volunteers couldn’t take down the Razorbacks Friday night in a 6-5 loss. But they bounced back in remarkable fashion on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the ninth, Tennessee’s Max Ferguson came to the plate with two runners already on-base and no outs. Ferguson took a 92-MPH fastball deep out to right field before it carried over the wall for a three-run walk-off homer.

MAX FERGUSON CALLED GAME 🚀@Vol_Baseball takes Game 2 over No. 1 Arkansas! pic.twitter.com/7go7Ao7OSW — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 15, 2021

It looks like Peyton Manning’s presence in Knoxville sparked a bit of luck for the Volunteers this afternoon. No. 4 Tennessee will go for the series win this evening when it hosts No. 1 Arkansas in game three.

Manning, meanwhile, appears to be enjoying retirement. He’s been in plenty of commercials, competed in celebrity golf events and got to throw out the first pitch at Tennessee’s game on Friday. Post-football life is certainly treating him well these past few years.

[SEC Network]