Peyton Manning Has Warning For Georgia Before Tennessee Game

In just under 48 hours, Georgia will take the field for a contest against the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC showdown.

Before the game kicks off, Volunteers legend Peyton Manning had a warning for the Bulldogs. He thinks Kirby Smart and company need to be on high alert heading into the game this weekend.

Manning joined ‘The Steam Room’ with NBA on TNT’s Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley. During his visit he revealed that he would be in Knoxville for the showdown between the SEC East foes.

Here’s Peyton’s message for the Bulldogs, via 247Sports:

“First off, my name has been mentioned on some jobs that I am in no way qualified for by any means. Like just not possible. It might be flattering in some ways, but it’s just not realistic. Like at the University of Tennessee, we’ve got a great coach in Josh Heupel. I’m going to the game this weekend. Georgia Bulldogs better watch out. Tennessee football is on the rise.”

Peyton is known for his humor so it’s not outside the realm of possibility that Manning was just being sarcastic.

Georgia owns one of the best defenses in recent college football history. The Bulldogs are giving up just 6.6 points per game so far this season.