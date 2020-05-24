Peyton Manning Reveals Why He Refused To Wear Red Today

The Match: Champions for Charity, an 18-hole golf match between Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady, is currently underway on a rainy afternoon in Florida.

Mickelson and Brady are wearing matching outfits. Both golfers are wearing black and dark blue.

Woods and Manning, meanwhile, are not matching. Woods is in his typical Sunday red while Manning is sporting a pink polo with dark shorts.

Manning revealed in a live interview during The Match that he was asked if he wanted to match with his playing partner. The former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback refused, citing his college days.

The former Vols great said that he couldn’t wear red and black because they’re Georgia Bulldogs colors. He didn’t want Georgia head coach Kirby Smart to be able to tweet out a photo of himself wearing his rival’s colors.

Manning added that he would’ve gotten “sick on the first hole” if he had been forced to wear Georgia’s red and black.

Woods and Manning are tied with Mickelson and Brady through the first two holes. Everyone seems to be struggling a little bit with the rainy weather and tough course conditions.

The Match: Champions for Charity will raise at least $10 million for coronavirus relief. There is also a partnership with the ALL IN challenge along with various on-course games for charity.

It’s airing live on TNT/TBS/truTV/HLN.