Look: Here's How Peyton Manning Celebrated The Tennessee Win

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning was the happiest person on the field at Neyland Stadium Saturday night.

The Tennessee legend was in Knoxville on Saturday to catch his Volunteers host the Crimson Tide of Alabama. He chose the right time to visit.

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers beat No. 3 Alabama 52-49 after Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired.

Manning rushed the field with the rest of the fans and lit a victory cigar after the game. You can find the video here.

"Peyton with that victory cigar!!!"



Manning even stuck around to take a few selfies with fans.

"#NFL HOF QB Peyton Manning lighting up a cigar to celebrate Tennessee’s momentous win," wrote Garrett Franks.

Peyton Manning is a man of the people. Hopefully this isn't the last time he visits Knoxville this season.

Tennessee has the makings of a championship team. The Volunteers have to get a few things cleaned up on defense, but their offense can go toe-to-toe with every team in the nation.