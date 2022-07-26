Phillip Fulmer Was Asked About Tennessee Football's Troubling Report

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Phillip Fulmer of the Tennessee Volunteers waves to the fans as he celebrates their 20-10 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 22, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Last week, a troubling report about the Tennessee football program came to light.

The NCAA announced the storied SEC program committed 18 Level I violations. It found Jeremy Pruitt, members of his coaching staff and even his wife made cash payments to players, recruits and their families.

Former Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer was asked about the violations this week, but he's remaining mute on the topic.

"Spoke briefly with former AD Phillip Fulmer about Tennessee's NCAA notice of allegations (among other things). He declined comment and said he's under the same confidentiality as UT administration during the active case," tweeted Adam Sparks.

Fulmer is obviously a Tennessee legend, so his involvement here will be noteworthy.

Fulmer spent 17 years as head coach of the Volunteers. He won a BCS National Championship in 1998. He later went on to become the school's athletic director - a position he held until 2021.