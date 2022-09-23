Rece Davis Suggests Tennessee Has "Formula" To Beat Georgia, Alabama

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN's College GameDay will be in Knoxville this Saturday to preview an SEC matchup featuring Florida and Tennessee.

Though it's still very early in the season, ESPN's Rece Davis had made it known that he's impressed with what he's seeing out of the Volunteers.

In fact, Davis believes Tennessee has the offensive firepower to potentially give Alabama and Georgia some problems this season.

"It's only been three weeks now, so things can change. But, there’s a big gap in my judgment from the top three in the rest of the country. But, there’s also a gap, a smaller one, from how they play against Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama,” Davis said. “It’s not a big one, but there is a gap there. But, anytime you can get quick scores and maybe get somebody’s head spinning a little bit and you have a multitude of weapons, and you can get chunk plays – that’s the formula to be able to beat a team that, top to bottom, is better than you."

Despite these comments, Davis made it clear that he doesn't want to get ahead of himself. Tennessee needs to take care of business this weekend before it can think about challenging the top two teams in the SEC.

Tennessee is averaging 553.7 total yards per game this season. Hendon Hooker has 844 passing yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions through the first three games.

If the Volunteers want to improve to 4-0 on the season, they'll need another strong performance from Hooker this Saturday.

Kickoff for the Florida-Tennessee game is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.