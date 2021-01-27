The Spun

Report: Jeremy Pruitt Is Not Being Hired By The Jets

Tennessee football's head coach Jeremy Pruitt on the sideline for Tennessee.COLUMBIA, SC - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts after a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was close to landing a new job.

College football insider Bruce Feldman reported that Pruitt was close to a deal with the New York Jets. He did not clarify what position Pruitt would be assuming, but most fans thought he would fill in as a defensive backs coach.

Well, that thought was short-lived. Just over an hour after Feldman’s report, Jets insider Connor Hughes reported that Pruitt is NOT joining the Jets coaching staff.

Shortly after Hughes’ report, fellow Jets insider Ralph Vacchiano also reported that Pruitt won’t be joining the Jets.

Jeremy Pruitt served as Tennessee’s head coach from 2018 to 2020. He went 16-19 with a 10-16 record in the SEC and one bowl appearance – which the team won.

Before taking over as the head coach at Tennessee, Pruitt served as the defensive coordinator at Alabama. He’s never coached at the NFL level and after the latest news it seems that streak will continue.

It’s unclear where Pruitt will land next.


