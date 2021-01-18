Report: Tennessee Makes Decision On Coach Jeremy Pruitt

Tennessee football has made a decision on whether or not Jeremey Pruitt will return as head coach for another season.

The Volunteers decided on Monday afternoon that they’re finally parting ways with Pruitt, per college football insider Pete Thamel. Pruitt finishes his Tennessee tenure with a overall record of 16-19.

“Sources: Tennessee will be parting ways with coach Jeremy Pruitt today. AD Phil Fulmer’s future will also be addressed,” Thamel tweeted Monday afternoon.

This is interesting timing to say the least. Pruitt and his staff have been under investigation for several weeks now for suspicious recruiting practices. It’s unclear what the investigation has uncovered so far. But the Volunteers clearly feel, regardless of the investigation, Pruitt isn’t the man for the job.

When Tennessee hired Jeremy Pruitt, the school swore he’d be the savior of the football program. But the Volunteers were borderline bad under his leadership.

Tennessee football finished 3-7 in the shortened 2020 season. Pruitt and the Volunteers rattled off wins over South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt while dropping games to Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M.

Tennessee started the season with two straight wins before losing seven of its eight last games, including a six-game losing streak that spanned from Oct. 10 to Dec. 5.

Ignoring the recruiting investigation, parting ways with Pruitt was inevitable. The Volunteers are once again in search of a proven leader, but history isn’t on their side.