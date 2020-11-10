This weekend’s SEC football slate is in a precarious position as another game might be lost due to COVID-19.

The Auburn-Mississippi State game has already been postponed as both programs are experiencing COVID outbreaks. Now, the Tennessee-Texas A&M game could also be moved.

According to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, the contest between the Aggies and Volunteers is “trending toward” being postponed.

A&M has three positive cases–two players and one staffer–but contact tracing could make playing this weekend impossible. If the game is called off, it will most likely be rescheduled for December 12.

Sources: Texas A&M-Tennessee is trending toward being postponed due to A&M COVID issues — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 10, 2020

Overall, this has not been a good week for SEC football when it comes to COVID-19. In addition to one game being canceled and another being put in jeopardy, the league is also dealing with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman testing positive and LSU’s roster being in a state of flux due to the virus.

We should know sooner rather than later if there are more postponements on the way for the SEC.