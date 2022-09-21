Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch In College Football

We're three weeks into the 2022 college football season and while the usual suspects are all dominating, there are a few other teams making waves.

For ESPN analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, there are five teams that he identified as his "Teams to Watch." Rounding out spots two through five were Washington, Ole Miss, Penn State and Kansas in that order.

But the top spot belonged to the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols looked incredible through their three non-conference games, destroying Ball State and Akron while stunning ACC champion Pitt on the road in Week 2.

Tennessee play Florida in Week 4 before getting a bye week. After that, the month of October presents a challenge that will truly determine if they're for real or just pretenders.

The Vols head to Tiger Stadium on October 8 for a tilt with LSU before their annual Third Saturday in October bout with reigning SEC champion Alabama.

A tune-up game against UT-Martin takes place on October 22, followed by back-to-back games against Kentucky and Georgia.

Suffice it to say, Tennessee will be a team to watch if for no other reason than they play just about every team expected to contend for the SEC Championship is on their list.

But if the Vols can come away from that unholy stretch of games smelling like roses, then perhaps they'll have finally proven that they've gotten over the hump.