SEC Commissioner Was Asked If Tennessee Could Hire Hugh Freeze

With the Jeremy Pruitt era officially over, Tennessee has an important decision to make this offseason. If it wants to compete with the other SEC programs, it’ll need to land the right head coach.

So, who would be the right candidate for the Volunteers? While there are plenty of names being thrown around, Hugh Freeze has to be the most intriguing.

Freeze had a controversial stint at Ole Miss from 2012-2016. He owned a 39-25 record with the Rebels, but all the scandals off the field left an irremovable stain on his time there.

After his time with Ole Miss came to an end, Freeze reinvented himself at Liberty. Over the past two years, Freeze has a 18-6 record with the Flames.

It’d be quite the storyline if Freeze rejoins the SEC, but would he even be allowed back in the conference? SEC commissioner Greg Sankey opened up about that scenario during Clay Travis’ ‘OutKick The Show.’

“Our schools make their own hiring decisions,” Sankey told Travis, via Saturday Down South. “I think we’ve been clear that the conference membership established that each school is responsible, for a head coach position or assistant coach position, to fully evaluate the background of the (candidates). They do that through our office. We share information that is publicly available. Then they make decisions.”

Sankey is leaving it up to Tennessee to decide if it wants Freeze as its head coach. He did admit that he’s happy to see Freeze have success on and off the field.

“Well, I give Hugh credit for his work at Liberty. It was fun to watch their bowl game and seeing him with his family at the end of the game, with a smile on his face.”

