SEC Football Coach Not Surprised By Jeremy Pruitt’s Firing

Most of the college football world wasn’t surprised by Tennessee’s firing of Jeremy Pruitt this week – neither was Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.

There were plenty of reasons Pruitt was showed the exit door. Tennessee had reason alone to do so because of the Volunteers’ 16-19 record during Pruitt’s tenure. But the decision to part ways ultimately came down cause.

Tennessee’s internal investigation centered around improper recruiting practices. The investigation uncovered evidence supporting the allegations with Pruitt at the helm. Unfortunately, the past few weeks isn’t a surprising development in Knoxville.

Stoops wasn’t surprised at all when Tennessee fired Pruitt on Monday. He admitted as much on Kentucky Sports Radio this week.

“I gotta be careful in my response here… Does it surprise me? Not one bit,” Stoops said after Tennessee fired Pruitt, via Saturday Down South.

Kentucky doesn’t mind Tennessee’s disarray. In fact, Mark Stoops and the Wildcats welcome it.

The Volunteers’ football program has been a hot mess for years. It’s only gotten worse since Jeremy Pruitt took over the program a few years back.

Pruitt led Tennessee to a 3-7 showing this season. After rattling off two wins to start the 2020 campaign, the Volunteers lost seven of their final eight games including six straight losses in the middle of the season.

To make matters worse, the NCAA is most likely going to hit Tennessee with some harsh punishments for its recruiting violations. It’s going to be a while until the Volunteers are even capable of becoming an SEC contender.