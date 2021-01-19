Tennessee football coaching searches have a tendency to get crazy. But could this latest one get crazy enough to bring Lane Kiffin back to Knoxville?

Well, we’d be stunned if it happened, but ESPN’s Chris Low broached the idea during an appearance on 3HL on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville Monday afternoon. Tennessee is looking for a new coach after firing Jeremy Pruitt earlier today.

Despite the way Kiffin’s tenure at UT ended in 2009–after one 7-6 season, with him bolting for USC–Low thinks it is worth the Vols “kicking the tires” on the current Ole Miss head coach.

.@clowespn on #3HL "If I'm the #Vols, you certainly call and see if our buddy Lane Kiffin is interested… I bet he'd listen… I'm NOT saying Lane Kiffin is saying he's interested… but knowing him.. I bet he would listen." — 3HL (@3HL1045) January 18, 2021

Let’s just put this out there: if this actually happened, it would be beyond insane. Kiffin going back to Knoxville would be the stunner of the offseason by far.

After all, not only did he burn bridges on his way out, Kiffin is also currently the head coach of another SEC program, one that gave him a contract extension to start off the new year.

Add in the fact that Tennessee is likely looking at some potentially serious NCAA sanctions, and well, it would be something if they could lure Kiffin away from Oxford.

That’s if they even wanted to do so in the first place.