SEC Insider Says Tennessee Should ‘Kick Tires’ On Bringing Back Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin walking out of the Tennessee huddle.KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 12: Lane Kiffin, head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers before a game against the UCLA Bruins on September 12, 2009 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. UCLA beat Tennessee 19-15. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

Tennessee football coaching searches have a tendency to get crazy. But could this latest one get crazy enough to bring Lane Kiffin back to Knoxville?

Well, we’d be stunned if it happened, but ESPN’s Chris Low broached the idea during an appearance on 3HL on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville Monday afternoon. Tennessee is looking for a new coach after firing Jeremy Pruitt earlier today.

Despite the way Kiffin’s tenure at UT ended in 2009–after one 7-6 season, with him bolting for USC–Low thinks it is worth the Vols “kicking the tires” on the current Ole Miss head coach.

Let’s just put this out there: if this actually happened, it would be beyond insane. Kiffin going back to Knoxville would be the stunner of the offseason by far.

After all, not only did he burn bridges on his way out, Kiffin is also currently the head coach of another SEC program, one that gave him a contract extension to start off the new year.

Add in the fact that Tennessee is likely looking at some potentially serious NCAA sanctions, and well, it would be something if they could lure Kiffin away from Oxford.

That’s if they even wanted to do so in the first place.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.