SEC Releases Statement On Bad Tennessee Fan Behavior

The end of Saturday night’s game between Ole Miss and Tennessee was marred by some unsavory behavior from a handful of Volunteers fans.

As the Rebels closed out the win on the road, frustrations at Neyland Stadium boiled over. Disgruntled Volunteers fans threw a variety of objects, including beverages, a bottle of mustard and golf balls at the Ole Miss sideline, including at head coach Lane Kiffin.

The projectiles coming from the crowd made for a shocking scene as Ole Miss coaches, players, cheerleaders and band members were escorted off the sidelines to safety. Play stopped for some time before the Rebels were finally able to get back on the field and lock up the 31-26 win.

Here’s a look at some of what Kiffin had to deal with Saturday.

Lane Kiffin got a golf ball thrown at him. Madness. pic.twitter.com/5FlIxzkv33 — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) October 17, 2021

Kid you not @Lane_Kiffin Odell’d a water bottle exiting Neyland pic.twitter.com/jDPq6JEiz2 — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) October 17, 2021

On Sunday morning, the SEC released a strong statement, condemning the actions of the fans who threw objects onto the field at Neyland Stadium.

“The Conference has established expectations for behavior and sportsmanship, and the actions of fans at Saturday night’s game were unacceptable under any circumstances,” SEC Commissioner Greg Stankey said in a statement. “We are accustomed to intense competition every week, but under no circumstances is it acceptable to endanger the contest participants and disrupt the game. We will review existing Conference policies and the Commissioner’s authority to impose penalties and communicate with the leadership at the University of Tennessee – and all of the SEC’s member universities – to make certain this situation is not repeated.”

Tennessee president Donde Plowman already addressed the incident at the end of the game Saturday.

“I am astonished and sickened by the behavior of some Vol fans at the end of tonight’s game. Good sportsmanship must be part of who we are as Volunteers. Behavior that puts student athletes, coaches, visitors, and other fans at risk is not something we will tolerate,” Plowman tweeted.

Given the severe nature of Saturday night’s events, there should be punishments for the fans responsible and there could be penalties for the Tennessee program.

Time will tell what the SEC decides after reviewing the incident with the school.