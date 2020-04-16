‘Team To Watch’ Named For 5-Star QB Transfer JT Daniels

USC 5-star QB JT Daniels is on the market. One team out east has emerged as the “team to watch” to land the elite prospect.

Daniels struggled to stay healthy during his time with the Trojans, but shined when healthy. After going down with an ACL injury early in the 2019 season, QB Kedon Slovis emerged as the starter – and it was clear he wasn’t going to lose his job upon Daniels’ return.

Now, Daniels is in need of a new home – and it appears one is emerging as a potential landing spot.

According to college football analyst Charles Power, Tennessee is a one the teams “to watch” for Daniels’ transfer recruitment. The USC QB has a solid relationship with current Volunteers offensive coordinator and former USC OC Tee Martin.

Tennessee is among the teams to watch w/ transfer QB JT Daniels. The former 5star has a relationship w/ Vols' Tee Martin from his time at USC. Should have a ton of interest, but one of a few to watch per sources https://t.co/rNcd0JeyjK — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) April 16, 2020

This could be a situation to watch over the coming weeks. But it’s also important to not Daniels may choose to stay at USC.

The 5-star QB is waiting on the NCAA’s one-time transfer player exception rule before making any decisions. If the NCAA rules against the proposed rule, it’s likely he’ll stay with Clay Helton and the Trojans.

But if the vote is approved, Daniels could end up at Tennessee with his former offensive coordinator. It’ll be interesting to see how this situation plays out.