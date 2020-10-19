An SEC assistant football coach was reportedly fired on Sunday evening.

The Tennessee Volunteers have reportedly made a notable change to their coaching staff following a disappointing couple of weeks. Tennessee opened the season with two straight wins, but have followed that up with back-to-back losses to Georgia and Kentucky.

Sunday night, the Vols reportedly parted ways with defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, according to multiple reports.

News of Brumbaugh’s firing was first reported by Austin Price of Volquest.com.

BREAKING: Tennessee defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh out after just four games. ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/TOKKGcskEB — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) October 19, 2020

From the report:

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has quickly moved on from defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Brumbaugh. Sources tell Volquest that the first year Vols assistant was relieved of his duties on Sunday following Tennessee’s 34-7 loss to Kentucky. Brumbaugh was hired this off-season after Tennessee failed to renew the contract of former defensive line coach Tracy Rocker. Tennessee’s defensive line coach drew very little praise during fall camp and hadn’t lived up to Pruitt’s expectations during the first four games of the 2020 season. As recently as yesterday, Tennessee showed solid play early but faded in the second half as Kentucky gashed Tennessee on the ground.

Tennessee has shown promise this season, but the Volunteers have disappointed in recent weeks, especially during Saturday’s blowout loss to Kentucky.

Brumbaugh was reportedly on a two-year contract worth $650,000 annually.

The Volunteers are set to return to the field on Saturday against Alabama.